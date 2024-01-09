ADVERTISEMENT
We contained Ghana – Namibia coach Collin Benjamin says he feels proud

Emmanuel Ayamga

Namibia head coach Collin Benjamin has said he feels proud that his side was able to hold Ghana to a goalless draw.

The Brave Warriors are currently camping in Ghana and took on the Black Stars in an international friendly on Monday, January 8.

Benjamin’s side put up a gallant performance and managed to shut out Ghana in 90 minutes while also creating some decent chances.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, the Namibia coach said seeing his side contain the Black Stars made him proud.

“My team did a very good game. They did it as a collective, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of conviction and am just proud of the team. The first half I think we created really good chances that we could even go 2-0 in front,” Benjamin said, as quoted by Citi Sport.

“I think second half also the tempo Ghana took it even further but I think that we contained them and the two, three chances that we also had that makes me just proud to be the coach of this team.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will depart Ghana on Wednesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

Chris Hughton’s side is paired in Group B, alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

