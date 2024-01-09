We contained Ghana – Namibia coach Collin Benjamin says he feels proud

Benjamin’s side put up a gallant performance and managed to shut out Ghana in 90 minutes while also creating some decent chances.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of the game, the Namibia coach said seeing his side contain the Black Stars made him proud.

“My team did a very good game. They did it as a collective, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of conviction and am just proud of the team. The first half I think we created really good chances that we could even go 2-0 in front,” Benjamin said, as quoted by Citi Sport.

“I think second half also the tempo Ghana took it even further but I think that we contained them and the two, three chances that we also had that makes me just proud to be the coach of this team.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will depart Ghana on Wednesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.