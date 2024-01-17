We’re prepared to face ‘fantastic’ Kudus – Egypt coach

While Vitoria’s side drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their tournament opener, Ghana also succumbed to a shock 1-2 defeat against Cape Verde.

Ahead of Thursday’s blockbuster encounter, the Portuguese said his players are ready for the challenge posed by Ghana’s star player Kudus.

Pulse Ghana

He, however, conceded that the Black Stars have other talented players who can hurt opponents, urging his side to be wary of such threat.

“I think it’s good for the tournament that the best players play all the games,” Vitoria said at a pre-match conference, as quoted by Modern Ghana.

“For me, it’s clear. For me, he’s [Mohammed Kudus] a fantastic player, he’s doing well in the English Premier League. I am ready to face that kind of player, we are ready for that. We will prepare the team for that,” Coach Rui Victoria.

“We will have to control him but not only him because the Ghana team is a very good team and all the players are good.”

Meanwhile, Kudus is facing a race against time to be fit for Ghana’s game against Egypt following an injury he suffered before joining the Black Stars camp.

Black Stars boss Chris Hughton gave an update on the West Ham star’s injury, saying the 23-year-old will be assessed to see if he can play a role against the Pharaohs.