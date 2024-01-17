ADVERTISEMENT
We’re prepared to face ‘fantastic’ Kudus – Egypt coach

Emmanuel Ayamga

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria has welcomed the impending battle between his players and Mohammed Kudus when they face Ghana on Thursday.

Mohammed Kudus in Training 418876843 17970407816655068 6536002381833035663 n 1080

The Pharaohs will come face to face with the Black Stars Group B’s second game of the ongoing 2023 AFCON, with both teams chasing their first win of the tournament.

While Vitoria’s side drew 2-2 with Mozambique in their tournament opener, Ghana also succumbed to a shock 1-2 defeat against Cape Verde.

Ahead of Thursday’s blockbuster encounter, the Portuguese said his players are ready for the challenge posed by Ghana’s star player Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus training with the black stars on tuesday
Mohammed Kudus training with the black stars on tuesday Pulse Ghana
He, however, conceded that the Black Stars have other talented players who can hurt opponents, urging his side to be wary of such threat.

“I think it’s good for the tournament that the best players play all the games,” Vitoria said at a pre-match conference, as quoted by Modern Ghana.

“For me, it’s clear. For me, he’s [Mohammed Kudus] a fantastic player, he’s doing well in the English Premier League. I am ready to face that kind of player, we are ready for that. We will prepare the team for that,” Coach Rui Victoria.

“We will have to control him but not only him because the Ghana team is a very good team and all the players are good.”

Meanwhile, Kudus is facing a race against time to be fit for Ghana’s game against Egypt following an injury he suffered before joining the Black Stars camp.

Black Stars boss Chris Hughton gave an update on the West Ham star’s injury, saying the 23-year-old will be assessed to see if he can play a role against the Pharaohs.

“We will continue to assess Mohammed Kudus. He has trained the last few days. We will assess today and tomorrow and make a decision tomorrow (Thursday),” Hughton revealed.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

