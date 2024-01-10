ADVERTISEMENT
Boost for Ghana ahead of Cape Verde game as Mohammed Kudus partakes in training

Nicolas Horni

There is great news about the fitness of West Ham star Mohammed Kudus. After his arrival with the Ghana national team on Tuesday, Kudus was able to train in Kumasi.

Mohammed Kudus in training
Mohammed Kudus in training

As the Ghana Football Association also stated on its website, Kudus should be fit again in time for next Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Cape Verde.

In the photos of the final training session before leaving for the Ivory Coast, a West Ham physio, who travelled with Kudus from England, could be seen in the background.

The physio is currently working with the Black Stars' medical team to ensure that Kudus is back to maximum health to help the Black Stars at the AFCON.

There have been many question marks over Kudus' fitness in recent days and whether he will even play in the AFCON following a hamstring injury he sustained in the game against Arsenal at the end of December.

When he joined the Ghana camp on Tuesday, some media reported that he could sit out for at least another five to six days and could also miss the first group game against Cape Verde. These worries have, however, now been allayed after the player was spotted in training.

