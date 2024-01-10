Boost for Ghana ahead of Cape Verde game as Mohammed Kudus partakes in training

In the photos of the final training session before leaving for the Ivory Coast, a West Ham physio, who travelled with Kudus from England, could be seen in the background.

The physio is currently working with the Black Stars' medical team to ensure that Kudus is back to maximum health to help the Black Stars at the AFCON.

There have been many question marks over Kudus' fitness in recent days and whether he will even play in the AFCON following a hamstring injury he sustained in the game against Arsenal at the end of December.