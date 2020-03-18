The Serie A club say that the France World Cup winner has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March and is "well and asymptomatic".

Matuidi, 32, is the second Juve player to be confirmed to have the virus, following centre-back Daniele Rugani last week.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least 3 April.

Meanwhile, football activities in most parts of the world have been suspended and major competitions this year such as the European Champions are in danger of postponement.

Italy has been locked down and their citizens are in self-isolation due to the fast-spreading of the Coronavirus with its mortality rate increasing in the European country that any part of the world.