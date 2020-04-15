He has revealed that Dr. Kyei who is the Executive Chairman of the club didn't heed to their advice when they told him to pay the fine imposed on Kotoko by FIFA for signing Clottey at a time he had a running contract with Esperance.

"If Dr. Kwame Kyei had listened to management members on the Clottey issues, Kotoko wouldn't be paying this huge amount."

"I'm not in management but I trust the rest that they can do the job, they are more than capable but if only he(Dr. Kwame Kyei) will listen," Ackah told Oyerepa FM.

"In August 2019, Esperance wrote to Kotoko giving us their account details to pay them $30,000 because we owe them $180,000 and they also owe us $150,000 but the chairman said he will not pay because he didn't sign Emmanuel Clottey."

Emmanuel Clottey joined Esperance in 2012 for a Ghana Premier League record transfer fee of $1.5m from Berekum Chelsea.

But he failed to live up to the billing and he was frustrated into parting ways with the Tunisians giants. He left for Ghana and signed a contract with Asante Kotoko.

Esperance sent the matter to FIFA and Clottey and Asante Kotoko were fined a fee of $180,000 in 2015 for a breach of contract.

The Kumasi giants who have failed to pay the fine were reminded recently after they demanded the transfer fee of Kwame Bonsu whom they transferred to Esperance for a fee of $150,000.

FIFA revisited the matter and gave its final verdict by instructing Kotoko to pay an interest of $45,000 in addition to a fee of $15,000 to the committee that sat on the matter to take the sum to $240,000.

Kotoko have a deadline of April 16 to settle the amount involved or face the wrath of the world football governing body, which the worst-case scenario could be relegation.