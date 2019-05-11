According to Graphic Online, Mrs Gyan has demanded the court to order Asamoah Gyan to continue to foot her expenses and that of their three children pending the final determination of the divorce petition initiated by Gyan.

Gifty has authoritatively asked the court to order Black Stars captain to pay £1,500 for vehicle insurance and £200 for road tax on yearly basis.

She is also demanding the Kayserispor striker to settle up with the educational expenses of three children, £4,667.91 in their monthly expenses as well as other expenses.

Gifty further wants the court to order Gyan to pay £12,870 which is the five months rent arrears for her shop.

Asamoah Gyan, in October 2018, was reported to have filed for divorce from Gifty at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra.

Gyan had also denied being the father of their three children and demanded a DNA test to be carried out on all three to determine if he is their father.

The court, after some back and forth, set a date for the paternity test. The paternity test which's result was read in court on Wednesday, February 13 pointed to a high degree of certainty that Gyan was the father as all 20 genetic markers prove so.