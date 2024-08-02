ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon Thomas-Asante: Ghana striker joins Coventry City

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has completed a transfer from West Bromwich Albion to fellow English Championship outfit Coventry City.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Sky Blues and will be hoping to help them gain promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas-Asante spent the last two years at West Brom, where he was the top scorer in both seasons with the Baggies after scoring nine and 12 goals, respectively.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins described the striker’s signing as exciting and said it is a good thing that he can play across the forward line.

“We’re excited to welcome Brandon to Coventry City. He is a powerful and pacy striker who has goalscoring pedigree at this level plus a great attitude and work-rate,” Robins said.

“Brandon can play across the front line and will further strengthen our attacking options. We look forward to working with him at Coventry City.”

Thomas-Asante earned his debut Ghana call-up in December when he was included in the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON but was later dropped from the final list.

He was again invited for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

He went on to make a cameo appearance against CAR after replacing West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus late in the game.

Meanwhile, Thomas-Asante will also be working under former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng, who was appointed as a first-team coach of Coventry City last month.

In July, the club announced that Boateng and Rhys Carr have both joined the coaching staff of manager Mark Robins.

Boateng played for Coventry from 1998 to 1999 after joining from Feyenoord and went on to play over 50 matches for the club.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

