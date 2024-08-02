Brandon Thomas-Asante: Ghana striker joins Coventry City

Thomas-Asante spent the last two years at West Brom, where he was the top scorer in both seasons with the Baggies after scoring nine and 12 goals, respectively.

Coventry City boss delighted with Thomas-Asante signing

Coventry City manager Mark Robins described the striker’s signing as exciting and said it is a good thing that he can play across the forward line.

“We’re excited to welcome Brandon to Coventry City. He is a powerful and pacy striker who has goalscoring pedigree at this level plus a great attitude and work-rate,” Robins said.

“Brandon can play across the front line and will further strengthen our attacking options. We look forward to working with him at Coventry City.”

Thomas-Asante earned his debut Ghana call-up in December when he was included in the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON but was later dropped from the final list.

He was again invited for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June.

He went on to make a cameo appearance against CAR after replacing West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus late in the game.

Meanwhile, Thomas-Asante will also be working under former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng, who was appointed as a first-team coach of Coventry City last month.

In July, the club announced that Boateng and Rhys Carr have both joined the coaching staff of manager Mark Robins.