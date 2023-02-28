ADVERTISEMENT
George Boateng: See who Ghana’s assistant coach voted for in 2022 FIFA Best Awards

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng represented Ghana in the coaches’ category during the voting for the 2022 The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The winners of the prestigious individual awards for both men's and women’s categories are decided by votes from national team coaches, captains and some journalists.

Boateng voted on the ticket of Ghana’s coach and picked Kylian Mbappe as the best men’s player in the world for the year under review.

The 47-year-old had Lionel Messi in second place, while putting the Argentine’s PSG teammate Neymar in third.

On Monday, Messi emerged as the best men’s player of the year after polling the majority of the votes at The Best FIFA Football Awards gala.

With 52 votes, he beat off competition from Mbappe and Karim Benzema, who polled 44 and 34 votes, respectively.

The Argentina captain was rewarded for leading his country to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he was adjudged as the player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femini star Alexis Putellas emerged as the best women’s player of the year, with Alex Morgan and Beth Mead finishing second and third, respectively.

In the best men’s coach category, Argentina’s World Cup-winning gaffer Lionel Scaloni won the top award over Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

Sarina Wiegman was also adjudged as the best women’s coach of the year after guiding England to win the Women’s Euros last year.

Emiliano Martinez and Mary Earps also scooped the best men’s and women’s goalkeeper of the year awards, respectively.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
