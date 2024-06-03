Watch: Black Stars new boy Brandon Thomas-Asante displays dance moves in camp

Having reported to camp and met his international teammates, Thomas-Asante took the mandatory initiation dance in front of the whole team.

In hilarious fashion, Thomas-Asante displayed several dance moves to entertain his teammates in the Black Stars camp.

The 25-year-old had an impressive campaign with West Brom last season, where he played 43 matches and scored 12 goals.

Thomas-Asante is part of Ghana’s 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is, however, the biggest omission from the squad, although Thomas Partey and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been included.

Otto Addo’s side will travel to Bamako to face Mali in a World Cup qualifying game on June 6 before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.

Having picked up one win from their opening two qualifying matches, the Black Stars are desperate to get their qualification hopes back on track as they currently occupy the fourth position in Group I.

The Black Stars began camping last week and trained at the University of Ghana Stadium before later switching to the Accra Sports Stadium.