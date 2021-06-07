RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu sent home from Black Stars camp ahead of Morocco friendly

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Brentford star Tariqe Fosu has reportedly been dismissed from the camp of the Black Stars after reporting late.

The 25-year-old was among the squad named by CK Akonnor for Ghana’s international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

However, reports suggest he has been dismissed from camp after reporting late and failing to give a tangible explanation.

Sports journalist and Ghanaweb editor, Daniel Oduro, who is currently with the team in Rabat, reports that the winger failed to answer numerous calls when he hadn’t arrived in camp.

According to him, Fosu later showed up and explained that he couldn’t report to camp on time due to a family emergency.

His excuse, the journalist said, did not sit well with the Black Stars coach, who subsequently sent him home.

In a tweet, Daniel Oduro wrote: “I am told that a player was sacked for reporting late and failing to answer numerous calls to him before the trip only to show up with the excuse of a family emergency. That player is Tariq Fosu. Not Partey.”

This was in response to multiple reports that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been sacked from camp for the same reason.

However, Daniel Oduro said his enquiries suggest the midfielder was excused, rather than sacked, from camp after a meeting with Akonnor.

The Black Stars will take on Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat, before playing against the Ivory Coast on June 12 in Cape Coast.

