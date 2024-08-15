ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy launches football academy in Nigeria to nurture future stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has launched a football academy in three different states in his home country, Nigeria.

Burna Boy launches football academy in Nigeria to nurture future stars

The multiple-award-winning artiste’s academy, the Burna Boy Football Academy, has training centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

An announcement of the official launch of the academy was posted on social media platform X, along with the caption: “We are proud to announce the official launch of the BURNABOY FOOTBALL ACADEMY dedicated to nurturing the next generation of football talent.

“Our academy offers world-class coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and a pathway to success in the beautiful game. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to develop future stars.”

A separate statement on the academy’s website said the goal was to nurture talent in Nigeria and shine a light on grassroots football.

“We are committed to making sure we put grassroots football on the map and in focus to ensure that the youths of Africa are empowered and talents in Africa get discovered through this platform.

“We realize that with the wealth of talent in Nigeria and across Africa this platform will affect the economic growth whilst ensuring that the football legacy our fellow African football stars achieved is maintained by developing more African stars that can represent Nigeria and other African countries in international football across the world,” the statement added.

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]
Burna Boy, who is currently one of the biggest acts in Africa, is a multiple BET and Grammy award winner.

The singer’s connection to football has, however, been evident in recent times, having been spotted with some players.

Last year, Burna Boy performed at the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, before Real Madrid faced Borussia Dortmund.

Emmanuel Ayamga

