Burna Boy launches football academy in Nigeria to nurture future stars

An announcement of the official launch of the academy was posted on social media platform X, along with the caption: “We are proud to announce the official launch of the BURNABOY FOOTBALL ACADEMY dedicated to nurturing the next generation of football talent.

“Our academy offers world-class coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and a pathway to success in the beautiful game. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to develop future stars.”

Burna Boy Football Academy aims to elevate grassroots football in Nigeria

A separate statement on the academy’s website said the goal was to nurture talent in Nigeria and shine a light on grassroots football.

“We are committed to making sure we put grassroots football on the map and in focus to ensure that the youths of Africa are empowered and talents in Africa get discovered through this platform.

“We realize that with the wealth of talent in Nigeria and across Africa this platform will affect the economic growth whilst ensuring that the football legacy our fellow African football stars achieved is maintained by developing more African stars that can represent Nigeria and other African countries in international football across the world,” the statement added.

Burna Boy, who is currently one of the biggest acts in Africa, is a multiple BET and Grammy award winner.

The singer’s connection to football has, however, been evident in recent times, having been spotted with some players.