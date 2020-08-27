READ MORE: Meet the youngest Ghanaian referee: 16-year-old Christopher Okpoti Adjei

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and AC Milan led the football community as they paid their respect to one of the finest midfielders Africa has ever seen Sulley Muntari on his 36th birthday.

CAF shared a video of some of the goals scored by Sulley Ali Muntari in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

AC Milan where Muntari played his football from 2012 to 2015 also took to their Twitter handle to celebrate the Ghanaian midfielder on his special day.

Sulley Ali Muntari who is now unattached has had an illustrious career. He participated in three FIFA World Cups with Ghana and was part of the Inter Milan team that won the historic treble of UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010.

The 36-year-old midfielder and Junior Agogo emerged joint top scorer with three goals apiece as Ghana placed third in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)