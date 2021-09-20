CAF Champions League: Hearts of Oak to face Wydad Casablanca in next round

Late goals from debutants Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams earned Samuel Boadu’s side a deserved 2-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts have, therefore, advanced to the next round of the Champions League, where they’ll face Wydad Casablanca.

The Phobians will host the Moroccan giants in Accra for the first leg in October, before travelling to Casablanca for the return encounter a week later.

Meanwhile, Hearts coach Boadu has commended his players for remaining focused despite the resilience of CI Kamsar.

“Well, they came playing a defensive game so it was difficult to penetrate. So coming into the second half. We had to change the tactics and play high ball. They are a good team and discipline as well.