Tanzania will be hosting the rest of Africa during the CAF U-17 Nations Cup next month and some women match officials have been handed the opportunity to make history in African football.

The women are Tanzanian referee Jonesia Rukyaa Kabakama, and assistants Mary Wanjiru Njoroge from Kenya and Lidwine Rakotozafinoro from Madagascar.

They were among the pre-selected 29 referees and assistant referees who trained in Morocco from March 31 to April 4, according to CAF.

In statement, CAF said one referee and two assistants will handle matches at the under-17 African Cup of Nations from April 14-28.

"The historic decision is a testament to CAF's commitment to developing women's football," CAF said on its website this week.

"It will also give women match officials a bigger platform to expose their talents and also gain experience."