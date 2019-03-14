In addition to the jail term, he has been fined $570 over his transfer to Zamalek two years ago.

READ MORE: Felix Annan is aiming at making the cut for 2019 AFCON

The judge who sat on the case ordered Ben Acheampong to pay the agent Wael Al-Kharbtawi his commission of $23,000 in addition to the fine and the 36 months jail term.

It is understood that Al-Kharbtawi who did not receive his share of the transfer fee involving Acheampong after Zamalek had made payment to the Ghanaian headed to court for redress.

Ben Acheampong according to the story had refused to appear before the court, despite several invitation, so the judge ruled on the case in his absence.

Acheampong currently plays in Qatar which might be the reason why he failed to attend the court hearing which has resulted in the tough sentence.

Kharbatawi is expected to send a copy of the verdict to the player's embassy and send a copy to the Egyptian Embassy in Qatar, where he joined a Qatari club recently.