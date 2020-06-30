The continental showpiece was originally scheduled for next year in Cameroon, but has now been moved on by a further 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was arrived at following a meeting by the CAF Executive Committee earlier today.

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad

The tournament will, however, still be played in January/February despite the new announced date.

Another key decision taken by the African football body was the postponement of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to January 2021.

Meanwhile, the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) which was scheduled to take place this year has also been cancelled outright.

In its stead, CAF is set to introduce a Women’s Champions League in 2021, while the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup will also resume in September.

CAF said the semi-finals of both competitions will be played over one leg instead of home and away fixtures and will be hosted in Cameroon and Morocco, respectively.