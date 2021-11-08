CAF Women’s Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies beat AS Mande 3-0 in second game

Yussif Basigi's side is currently sitting at the top of Group A and look poised to advance to the semi-finals.

The early moments of the game were quite shaky with both teams seizing each other up to find possible weak points. The real twist came after goalkeeper Assisatou Diallo injured herself .

The severity of the injury forced her to be substituted. Six minutes later, Evelyn Badu opened the scoring from a Perpetual Agyekum corner-kick, driving a low shot into the corner of the Mande goal.

Hasaacas Ladies still prowled for more goals after their first but were caught offside on two occasions. Their perseverance paid off in the dying minutes of the first half when Veronica Appiah won them a set-piece.

With skillful brilliance and technique, Perpetual Agyekum scored from the set-piece to double the lead of the Ghanaian champions.

Right on the hour mark, Hasaacas Ladies tripled their lead when Veronica Appiah teed up a lovely ball to Badu who coolly slotted home. AS Mande had their first clear-cut chance of the game following a long-range effort from substitute Raoul but it was an inch off target.

Perpetual Agyekum was hoping to score a brace after a ferocious strike on target forced a reflexive save from AS Mande’s Sou. Boaduwaa for some reason ghosted in the game and was later replaced by Copson in the 72nd minute.

AS Mande still probed for a consolation goal and Bassira almost converted that thought into reality but the woodwork stood in her way. Janet Egyir was very enterprising in defense and held the team down with her impeccable interceptions and clearances.

Evelyn Badu won the Woman of the Match Award after her brace. The game ended 3-0 in favor of Hasaacas and they are the first team to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League.