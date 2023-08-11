Caicedo is on the verge of sealing a British transfer record £110 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Liverpool.
Caicedo to Liverpool: Essien would’ve been worth £220 million – Coach Opeele
Ghanaian coach Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng believes Michael Essien would be worth twice the price of Moises Caicedo in today’s market.
Recommended articles
The 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder has only played for two and half years in England but is set to become one of the most expensive midfielders in the world.
Reacting to Caicedo’s imminent transfer, Coach Opeele said Essien, who starred for Chelsea for close to a decade, would cost £220 million in today’s market.
“Moisés Caicedo reportedly secured by Liverpool for £110 million in a British Transfer Record deal I just watched his highlights and can authoritatively say that, Michael Essien will cost twice as much, £220 million pounds, in today's football market,” he tweeted.
Essien became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.
He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win two Premier League and FA Cup titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.
The 40-year-old also had stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan before calling time on his career after a brief spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.
Essien has since taken to management and is currently serving as a first-team assistant coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.
He also recently acquired both the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.
More from category
-
EA Sports introduces Hijab in FIFA 23 for Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina
-
Nordsjaelland release third kit inspired by Ghanaian traditional culture
-
Caicedo to Liverpool: Essien would’ve been worth £220 million – Coach Opeele