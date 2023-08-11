Caicedo to Liverpool: Essien would’ve been worth £220 million – Coach Opeele

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder has only played for two and half years in England but is set to become one of the most expensive midfielders in the world.

Reacting to Caicedo’s imminent transfer, Coach Opeele said Essien, who starred for Chelsea for close to a decade, would cost £220 million in today’s market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moisés Caicedo reportedly secured by Liverpool for £110 million in a British Transfer Record deal I just watched his highlights and can authoritatively say that, Michael Essien will cost twice as much, £220 million pounds, in today's football market,” he tweeted.

Essien became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

Pulse Ghana

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win two Premier League and FA Cup titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

The 40-year-old also had stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan before calling time on his career after a brief spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Essien has since taken to management and is currently serving as a first-team assistant coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.