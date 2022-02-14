Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Hudson-Odoi has now won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup with Chelsea despite being so young.

Speaking in the aftermath of the victory against Palmeiras, he addressed speculations surrounding his international future.

Asked if he’ll be playing for England, rather than Ghana, at the 2022 World Cup, Hudson-Odoi said: “Hopefully. I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes.”

Despite already playing three times for England, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.

Hudson-Odoi hasn’t played for the Three Lions in a long while and rejected a call-up after being relegated to England’s U-21s last year.

The winger, however, insists he is currently focusing on his club career and aims to finish the season strongly with Chelsea.

“You want to win as much as possible with a club like this,” said Hudson-Odoi. “Our aim is always to win games and win as many as possible.

"If I went out in the summer I wouldn’t get opportunities to play like this and win trophies. I’m really delighted that I stayed and obviously I got the opportunity to play.