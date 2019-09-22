The 57-year-old, most recently coach of CFR Cluj in Romania, succeeds Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf who was sacked from the post in July following Cameroon's early exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

His first game with Cameroon will be a friendly against Tunisia on Oct. 12.

The length of Conceicao's contract with Cameroon will be announced later this month.

He will be assisted by former Cameroon international Francois Omam Biyik who played at three World Cups and helped the Indomitable Lions win the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations.

Another former Cameroon international, Jacques Songo'o, has been appointed as the national team's goalkeeping coach.

Cameroon will host the next African Cup in 2021, having last won the title in 2017 under Belgian coach Hugo Broos.