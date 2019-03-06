Raja Casablance who felt cheated by referee Max Essouma after they were denied three clear penalties in their goalless draw game on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

A CAF statement read: "Following the weak and unsatisfactory performance which had an impact on the final result of the match … the CAF Referees Committee has decided to suspend referee Antoine Max Depadoux Effa Essouma for one year”.

Raja are the defending champions, having won last season's title after beating DR Congo's Vita Club 4-3 on aggregate.

The Moroccan side are at the foot of the Group A table with three points, five behind leaders Berkane and two adrift of second-placed AS Otoho Doyo of Congo.