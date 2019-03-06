Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu was abducted six days ago at gun point as she travelled home in the South-Eastern city of Abia according to report to Nigerian police.

It is uncertain whether a ransom was paid or not but she was released on Monday.

"It is true that she was released to her family," Godfrey Ogbonna, of Abia State police, told BBC Sport.

"I can also confirm that investigations are ongoing to arrest those responsible.

"We will make a public statement as soon as more details emerge but for now, she is safe and reunited with her family at home."

Despite the kidnapping, Kalu has been included in Bordeaux's squad for their rescheduled French Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who was named in Nigeria's squad on Monday for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Seychelles and a friendly versus Egypt, has scored once in five appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut last year.

Kalu joined Bordeaux from Belgian club KAA Gent in August 2018.