Three players were nominated for each position from goalkeeping to attack, with the winners to be announced during the 2019/20 group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.

Salah, who contributed immensely to Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League triumph last season leads the list of players who were overlooked in the UEFA Positional award.

These accolades were introduced two years ago to recognise the season's best player in each position in Europe's premier club competition. This year's winners will be named – along with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Women's Player of the Year – during the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco on 29 August.

Positional award nominees for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, now Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax, now Barcelona), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

How the players were shortlisted

The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from every UEFA member association. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The three players who got the most points in each category made up the final shortlist.

Real Madrid, winners of the UEFA Champions League two seasons swept all the Positional awards two seasons ago.

Last season's winners

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Defender: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielder: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)