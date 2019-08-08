Adams agreed to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday and has passed his medical.

Lutz Pfannenstiel, the new Sporting Director at Fortuna Düsseldorf, made the Ghana defender his major target having worked with him at Hoffenheim last season.

"I am very happy to be with Fortuna now," says Kasim Adams . "I'll do my best to help the team in every training session and match. It will be important from the beginning that we win games and score points to get closer to our goal of relegation bit by bit. We should concentrate fully on that.

The Black Stars defender is expected to easily adapt to life at Dusseldorf because he will be playing alongside three other Ghanaians namely Kelvin Ofori, Nana Ampomah and Bernard Tetkpetey.

Nuhu's move to Dusseldorf will come as surprise after joining Hoffenheim just last year on a five-year deal in a move from Swiss side Young Boys in a deal worth €8 million.

The 24-year defender made his Africa Cup of nations debut with the Black Stars in the just ended AFCON staged in Egypt.