The 30-year-old was handed his second start of the 2020-21 season, spearheading the Swans attack and inspired them back to winning ways after playing out a draw against Birmingham City last time out.

Steve Cooper’s men started the game on an impressive note, dominating possession with their top-notch passes which forced Nigerian midfielder Fred Onyedinma to be cautioned in the 11th minute.

Ayew opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the encounter, drilling home his effort from close range after a timely assist from Jake Bidwell.

The Ghana international helped the Swans double the lead 10 minutes later, setting up Jamal Lowe with a sumptuous pass and the 26-year-old swiftly tucked home his effort.

Ayew featured for the duration of the game, struck six shots, made two key passes, had 60 touches with 77% successful pass rate.

