CHAN 2022: Senegal sets finals date with hosts Algeria

Attacker Papa Diallo scored the lone goal to propel the West Africans to their first grand finale in the tournament’s 14-year-old history.

Senegal forward Cheikh Ibra Diouf then found himself in a one-on-one situation against Nina, but the latter was quick to block the attempt to further frustrate Pape Diaw’s side who continued to ask questions of the Malagasy.

Malick Mbaye then stepped forward to beat Avizara Soloniaina and cut into the box and his pass to Diallo was perfect for yet another Senegal goal but Nina who put up a man-of-the-match performance denied him this time.

Madagascar continued to fend off the Senegal charge in the second half and when Cheikhou Ndiaye got to a loose ball from a corner kick, Soloniaina Rajo Nirina Razafindrabearimihanta commonly known as Berajo cleared but his diving header hit the crossbar to save Madagascar the blushes and avoid an own goal.

The Senegalese will face Algeria who recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over Niger in the first semi-final match on Tuesday.