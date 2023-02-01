ADVERTISEMENT
CHAN 2022: Senegal sets finals date with hosts Algeria

Evans Annang

Senegal will take on hosts Algeria in the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) final on Sunday, February 4.

The West African country got to its first CHAN final by beating Madagascar by a lone goal in their semi-final clash yesterday.

Attacker Papa Diallo scored the lone goal to propel the West Africans to their first grand finale in the tournament’s 14-year-old history.

Senegal forward Cheikh Ibra Diouf then found himself in a one-on-one situation against Nina, but the latter was quick to block the attempt to further frustrate Pape Diaw’s side who continued to ask questions of the Malagasy.

Algeria is the host of the CHAN 2022.
Algeria is the host of the CHAN 2022. AFP

Malick Mbaye then stepped forward to beat Avizara Soloniaina and cut into the box and his pass to Diallo was perfect for yet another Senegal goal but Nina who put up a man-of-the-match performance denied him this time.

Madagascar continued to fend off the Senegal charge in the second half and when Cheikhou Ndiaye got to a loose ball from a corner kick, Soloniaina Rajo Nirina Razafindrabearimihanta commonly known as Berajo cleared but his diving header hit the crossbar to save Madagascar the blushes and avoid an own goal.

The Senegalese will face Algeria who recorded an emphatic 5-0 victory over Niger in the first semi-final match on Tuesday.

Ayem Mahious scored twice together with goals from Ayoub Abdellaoui, Sofiane Bayazid and Boureima Katakore (own goal) to send the Nigeriens to the cleaners.

