Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

A football game was forced to be abandoned after the referee pulled out a gun following a brawl on the pitch.

According to a report by The Sun, the bizarre incident happened during a game in La Jigua, Honduras.

The match official is said to have armed himself to the pitch, as he had a handgun for protection from unruly fans.

When the amateur clash turned chaotic at the end, videos showed the referee walking across the centre circle with the gun in his hand.

The report said the referee went ahead to fire a few warning shots in a bid to disperse the angry fans.

“A relative is said to have handed him the weapon at the end of the match as he feared he was get beaten up by the fans,” the Sun reports.

“One supporter was overheard insulting the ref by calling him a ‘son of a bitch’ – although he appeared to make a wise decision by staying in the stands.”

Meanwhile, no one was injured despite the chaos created by the controversial actions of the referee on the pitch.

