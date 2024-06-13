Charles Herrmann: CK Akonnor’s son joins German club Borussia Monchengladbach

The 18-year-old’s impressive performances also earned him a call-up to Germany’s U17 national team and he was part of the side that won both the U17 European Championship and U17 FIFA World Cup in 2023.

“The Foals have signed 18-year-old offensive player Charles Herrmann from Borussia Dortmund,” a statement from Monchengladbach confirming the player’s signing said.

The German club’s sporting director Roland Virkus also described Hermann as a talented player and said he will be given opportunities to develop to his full potential.

"We are delighted that Charles Herrmann has decided to move to us. He is a young, talented player who has the potential for higher tasks. But first he has to settle in here. We will give him the opportunities and time to develop," Virkus said.

Monchengladbach’s director of youth Mirko Sandmoller also added: "We wanted to convince Charles to come to us four years ago. We are delighted that he has now decided to join Borussia Mönchengladbach a few years later - even though there were several national and international interested parties.

“He won the World and European Championship with the German U17 national team and recently showed, particularly at the U17 World Cup, what qualities he can bring to the pitch. He has a good left foot, is strong at dribbling and his dynamism always creates a goal threat.”

