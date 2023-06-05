Charles Herrmann: CK Akonnor’s son wins U17 Euros with Germany

Herrmann was a creative spark in the team, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the just-ended tournament.

Meanwhile, Germany topped Group C, which contained France, Portugal and Scotland after beating all of their group opponents.

They then won against Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals before chalking a 5-3 victory over Poland in the semi-finals.

Facing France again in the final, both teams could not be separated in regulation time but Germany triumphed 5-4 on penalties.

Herrmann and his teammates have, therefore, become the first German side to win the U17 Euros since 2009.

The 17-year-old is currently on the books of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, but plays for the club’s youth team.

Herrmann’s father, CK Akonnor, was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement for Kwesi Appiah, whom he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.