Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Charles Asampong Taylor, has revealed in an interview how football positively impacted his life and destiny.

The 2002 Ghana Premier League player of the year sat with Yaa Agyemang on the Life After the Game show on Joy Prime, disclosing how football gave him an opportunity to be celebrated.

"I used to sell clothes at Kantamanto after i failed trials at Great Olympics. It wasn't easy for me. I was more like a street boy who was eager to make it in life.

"My chance came after Laryea Kingston and Awule Quaye jr. left Olympics for a national team assignment with the U.20. I took my chance well and was made a permanent player by then coach Cecil Jones Attuquayefio.

According to Taylor, he joined Olympics through the Ghana U-17 team where he played before joining Accra Hearts of Oak.

He shared that at some point he had to run away from the academy he was playing in because he did not have a proper boot.

He further stressed that he supported Kotoko as an infant and had wanted to join them but was convinced by his manager at the time to sign for the Phobians.

“I had wanted to join Kotoko from Olympics but I was convinced by my manager that if join Kotoko I would be withdrawn from the Ghana U-17 team which I was part and we were in camp.

"I finished everything with Hebert Mensah to join Kotoko but it never came to pass at that time”, Charles Taylor said.