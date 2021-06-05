I own the biggest microfinance company in Ghana - Abedi Pele

According to him, he is the owner of Izwe Savings and Loans, a microfinance company that has been in existence since 2011.
Former Ghana and Olympique Marseille star Abedi 'Pele' Ayew has revealed that he owns the biggest microfinance company in the country.
According to him, he is the owner of Izwe Savings and Loans, a microfinance company that has been in existence since 2011.
"I have done so many things but my character is very calm, I am always in the dark and I believe in that," he said.
He added: "I have been in the country working very hard, I have a microfinance company which is very huge and number one in the country called Izwe Loans."
Speaking to the French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie, he said his decision to set up a microfinance business was to lessen the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.
"We give loans to teachers, military, police to support them in their daily lives. They have to send their children to school and so we give them these loans to manage and buy things for their children," he stated.
