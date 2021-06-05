RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I own the biggest microfinance company in Ghana - Abedi Pele

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Former Ghana and Olympique Marseille star Abedi 'Pele' Ayew has revealed that he owns the biggest microfinance company in the country.

Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele
Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele Pulse Ghana

According to him, he is the owner of Izwe Savings and Loans, a microfinance company that has been in existence since 2011.

Recommended articles

"I have done so many things but my character is very calm, I am always in the dark and I believe in that," he said.

He added: "I have been in the country working very hard, I have a microfinance company which is very huge and number one in the country called Izwe Loans."

Abedi Pele
Abedi Pele Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie, he said his decision to set up a microfinance business was to lessen the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.

"We give loans to teachers, military, police to support them in their daily lives. They have to send their children to school and so we give them these loans to manage and buy things for their children," he stated.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

A Ghanaian lady caused my downfall – Kingsley Sarfo

A Ghanaian lady from Bantama caused my downfall – Kingsley Sarfo

Ghana tops list of African countries with most UEFA Champions League winners

Ghana tops list of African countries with most UEFA Champions League winners

Fans in awe as Essien and Appiah feast in chop bar

Fans in awe of Essien and Appiah as ex-Black Stars duo feast in chop bar

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory

Ghanaian presents customised smock to N’Golo Kante after Chelsea’s Champions League victory