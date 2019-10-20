Former West Ham and Fulham defender, John Painstil, says like most Black Stars players, he fancies living a luxurious lifestyle.

A sneak peek into the plush mansion of the former Ghana defender, John Paintsil reveals in an interview with Yaa Agyemang on Life After the Game on Joy Prime, that just like any of his colleagues, he is a very rich man but does not flaunt it.

Paintsil has several houses scattered around the country, and a mansion at East Legon - and they are all beautiful.

Besides the mansion which is gorgeous, the cars parked inside the mansion is worth millions of cedis.

Painstsil and his new wife was first spotted in each other's arms as they showed up at the 2019 Ghana Football Awards which came off on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Piantsil is one person who keeps to himself mostly and hardly flaunts his wealth so you might mistake him for someone who is not wealthy, but he actually is one of the richest footballers Ghana has ever had in recent times.

He played his professional football career over a 17 year period.

He started his career from his home town local football club, Berekum Arsenal.

He emerged as one of the standout players for the Black Stars as they became only the third African country to reach the quarter finals of the Mundial- this remains as an African record.

He played for clubs including Berekum Arsenal, Liberty Professionals, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv, West Ham United, Fulham, Leicester City, Santos, Maritzburg, etc.