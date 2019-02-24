The Spaniard went down with cramp moments from the end of extra time after he made a full-length save from Sergio Aguero to keep the scores level.

Sarri readied substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero but Kepa insisted he was able to carry on, much to the disgust of his manager who threw a water bottle to the floor in anger before making for the direction of the tunnel.

At the final whistle, Kepa attempted to convince a shocked audience he had matters under control by winking into the camera. The club’s record signing did, at least, make one save in the subsequent shootout from Leroy Sane but it wasn’t enough to prevent Manchester City from defending a major trophy for the first time in their history.

Sarri attempted to downplay the incident in his post match press conference, dismissing it as a mere misunderstanding, but Chelsea fans were not in such a forgiving mood…