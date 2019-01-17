The Ghanaian defender terminated his loan terms with Bundesliga side Shalke 04 in December due to lack of much playing time.

Baba Rahman has been with Shalke 04 on loan since joining them in 2006, but he has failed to make significant impact in the team due recurring injuries.

According to Turkish tabloid TRT, Chairman of Goztepe Mehmet was in London yesterday and he has concluded talks with Chelsea for the loan of Rahman.

The Black Stars left-back has been tipped to join Turkish side Goztepe, who are also in dire need of a player for his position after an injury to Ivorian Adama Traore.

Chelsea FC signed Baba Rahman from Augsburg in 2015, after excelling in the German topflight league.

He however, failed to secure a regular place in the Chelsea setup and was loaned to Shalke 04.

Baba Rahman is looking forward to returning to the Black Stars as they aim at winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.