Chelsea vs Noah: The Blues dominate and dismantle Noah in 8 goal-thriller

Right from kickoff, the Blues showed no mercy, suppressing any hopes the visiting side had of competing.
Chelsea delivered a commanding performance, dismantling Noah in a high-scoring 8-goal thriller at home in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.
The game started with a close call, as Chelsea's goalkeeper Jorgensen had to save a shot from Gregorio. However, Chelsea soon established control, and just 12 minutes in, Tosin nodded in his first goal for the club. Only 84 seconds later, Guiu capitalized on a defensive error, doubling the lead.
By the 30-minute mark, Chelsea’s prowess on set pieces became apparent, with Fernandez delivering his second assist as Disasi connected with a corner to make it 3-0.
Fernandez’s third assist was an instinctive pass to Felix, who converted to make it four. While errors plagued Noah's defense, Chelsea’s fifth goal was purely skillful: Mudryk whipped a stunning shot into the top corner, and Felix added another to close a commanding 6-0 lead by halftime.
Although the second half didn’t match the intensity of the first, Chelsea continued to press. Nkunku added two more goals to complete an emphatic 8-0 win, marking Chelsea’s third consecutive victory in the Europa Conference League. They now sit at the top of their group, having scored 16 goals — double the tally of their nearest competitor.
What is next for the Blues
Chelsea sit atop the Conference League table with a perfect record, winning all three matches and netting 16 goals. Next up in the competition, they travel to face Heidenheim on November 28, following Premier League clashes with Arsenal and Leicester City.