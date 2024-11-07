Chelsea vs Noah: The Blues dominate and dismantle Noah in 8 goal-thriller

The game started with a close call, as Chelsea's goalkeeper Jorgensen had to save a shot from Gregorio. However, Chelsea soon established control, and just 12 minutes in, Tosin nodded in his first goal for the club. Only 84 seconds later, Guiu capitalized on a defensive error, doubling the lead.

By the 30-minute mark, Chelsea’s prowess on set pieces became apparent, with Fernandez delivering his second assist as Disasi connected with a corner to make it 3-0.

Fernandez’s third assist was an instinctive pass to Felix, who converted to make it four. While errors plagued Noah's defense, Chelsea’s fifth goal was purely skillful: Mudryk whipped a stunning shot into the top corner, and Felix added another to close a commanding 6-0 lead by halftime.

Although the second half didn’t match the intensity of the first, Chelsea continued to press. Nkunku added two more goals to complete an emphatic 8-0 win, marking Chelsea’s third consecutive victory in the Europa Conference League. They now sit at the top of their group, having scored 16 goals — double the tally of their nearest competitor.

What is next for the Blues