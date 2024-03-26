Former China FA President jailed for life for accepting bribes

According to Xinhua news agency, China’s official state broadcaster, Xuyuan used his position to aid others in matters regarding project contracting, investment operations and sports events arrangements.

His sentencing follows a huge anti-corruption probe in the country, which saw high-level football officials subjected to an inquiry.

Chinese football has often been tagged with allegations of corruption, with some fans linking the poor performance of the national team to issues of graft.

A documentary series aired on national television showed Xuyuan confessing to receiving backpacks each containing $41,600 from two local football officials who wanted him to “take care of them.”

The ex-Chinese FA boss is said to have received bribes to the tune of $11.2 million, an act the court said has caused “tremendous damage” to the sport in the Asian country.

Meanwhile, Xuyuan was not the only top official who was jailed, as former executive deputy secretary general of the Chinese FA, Chen Yongliang, has also been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

