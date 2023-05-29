ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chris Hughton to name Black Stars squad for Madagascar clash on May 31

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is expected to name the squad for Ghana’s next African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on 31st May.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20
Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

Ghana will play Madagascar and the team will be hosted at the Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023, in the matchday five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Hughton is expected to make changes in the squad for the game due to injuries.

Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Suelemana, Abdul Salis Samed, and Thomas Partey among others are expected to make the list with Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu expected to be out due to injuries.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E in the AFCON qualifiers with 8 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team won two games against Madagascar and Angola and drew with Central African Republic, Angola in the first four matches of the qualifiers.

Relatedly, agent of Black Stas and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed has said that the player is likely to leave the Dutch club this summer.

Jennifer Mendelewitsch said it was the right time for the Ghanaian to part ways with the Dutch giants after his splendid performances.

6 things Chris Hughton must prioritise as Black Stars coach
6 things Chris Hughton must prioritise as Black Stars coach Pulse Ghana

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

The 22-year-old came close to joining Premier League side Everton last summer but saw the move blocked by Ajax.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tariq Lamptey rounded off the scoring for Brighton against Arsenal

    The reception Ghanaians gave me influenced my Black Stars switch – Tariq Lamptey

  • Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

    Chris Hughton to name Black Stars squad for Madagascar clash on May 31

  • Anthony Baffoe tackles agents who prioritise money over player development

    Anthony Baffoe tackles agents who prioritise money over player development

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lothar Matthaus: Ghana approached me to become Black Stars coach

Ghana approached me to become Black Stars coach – Lothar Matthaus

Refereeing has been fair in Ghana Premier League this season – GFA General Secretary

Refereeing has been fair in Ghana Premier League this season – GFA General Secretary

Dauda Seidu: Meet the Ghana Premier League player who doubles as mechanic

Dauda Seidu: Meet the Ghana Premier League player who doubles as mechanic

Video: Andre Ayew performs Davido’s viral ‘Unavailable’ dance after relegation survival

Video: Andre Ayew performs Davido’s viral ‘Unavailable’ dance after relegation survival