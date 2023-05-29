Chris Hughton to name Black Stars squad for Madagascar clash on May 31

Hughton is expected to make changes in the squad for the game due to injuries.

Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Suelemana, Abdul Salis Samed, and Thomas Partey among others are expected to make the list with Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu expected to be out due to injuries.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E in the AFCON qualifiers with 8 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team won two games against Madagascar and Angola and drew with Central African Republic, Angola in the first four matches of the qualifiers.

Relatedly, agent of Black Stas and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed has said that the player is likely to leave the Dutch club this summer.

Jennifer Mendelewitsch said it was the right time for the Ghanaian to part ways with the Dutch giants after his splendid performances.

Pulse Ghana

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.