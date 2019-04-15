Through his successful exploits on the field and his tireless charity work off it, Christian Atsu is the ambassador of 'Save the Child international' hopes to inspire the underprivileged in the society to enjoy a meaningful life.

Through CCF's Petty Offenders Project, Atsu has come to the rescue of 53 people who were serving a jail term for failing to pay fines imposed on them for petty offences committed: One of those people was sentenced for stealing corn.

"this is in honour and acknowledgement of your contributions to the release of fifty-three petty offenders in Ghana's Prisons," Mr. Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, teh Executive Director of CCF said.

The Citation said, "you have not only paid court fines of poor and voiceless petty offenders but also advocate reforms in Ghana's criminal justice system”.

" You have gone a step further to ensure that inmates, who are released have financial support to enable them to reintegrate successfully into society," it added.

The Citation indicated that "by your commitment to supporting poor and voiceless prisoners and ex-convicts, you have demonstrated to the world, the need to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor through the power of Sports."

The Newcastle winger after receiving the citation pledged to support the inmates with training skills and financial assistance to enable them re-integrate into the society

“There is the need to support them to prevent the situation, where they go back to re-offend society because of poverty,” he said.

Meanwhile, Atsu presented a cheque of GHC 3,000 to the management of Awutu Prison Camp for the upgrade of the football pitch of the inmates upon their request to enable them to enjoy the beautiful game.