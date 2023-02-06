ADVERTISEMENT
Christian Atsu reportedly missing under rubble after earthquake in Turkey

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu is reportedly missing after a massive earthquake hit Turkey earlier today.

According to reports by Eurofootcom, the Hatayspor player and club director Tanur Savut have been left under the rubble.

Search operations have been able to rescue some of his teammates, but the report said Atsu and Savut could not be found.

More than 1,500 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.

The epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Christian Atsu came from the bench to score the winner for Hatayspor in the Turkish league last night.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.

"Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet," wrote the former Chelsea player on Twitter.

Atsu was brought on in the 82nd minute for his third appearance of the campaign when he replaced French forward Rayan Aabid.

Atsu scored in stoppage time and that made the difference in the round of 23 fixture as Hatayspor move out of the relegation zone to the 14th position on the table.

