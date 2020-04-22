The 28-year-old demonstrated his skills in a video game against Tottenham as he found the opener through Joelinton.

Moussa Sissoko registered the equaliser for Tottenham, scoring himself and capping it off with a hilarious celebration.

However, Christian Atsu stole the show when he scored in the 89th minute to win the day for Newcastle United as they qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

It would be recalled that Newcastle United defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in August last year in a game Christian Atsu put up a scintillating performance to ensure that win.

Atsu will now face Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in the quarter-finals after he beat Man Utd’s Tom Grennan 5-1.