Christian Atsu's wife pens touching tribute to her late husband

Marie-Claire Rupio, who has been married to the Ghanaian footballer for about 11 years, has mourned her husband as the late husband goes home today, March 17, 2023.
The partner of the late former Ghanaian international Christian Atsu is still grieving over the sudden death of the footballer who lost his life in the Turkey earthquake disaster.
The final funeral is being held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.
Christian Atsu after the funeral will be taken to his hometown Dogobome for burial.
Marie-Claire Rupio penned a tribute to her husband to eulogize him.
Part of the tribute reads: "You are always on my side. You were always so full of life.
"You seemed to be immortal. Your smile, your love, I see you in our children's smile."
Christian Atsu was survived by three children.
Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.
This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.
Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer's family and loved ones.
