He will join the technical bench of the Black Stars when they face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

CK Akonnor has replaced Ibrahim Tanko, who was working as Black Stars assistant coach cum head coach of the Black Meteors.

Meanwhile, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson who were reported early on to have lost their job with the Black Stars have however been retained, so they will continue to work as Team Manager and Goalkeeper’s Trainer of the team respectively.

C.K Akonnor is expected to give Kwesi Appiah the needed support on the technical bench.

The former AshGold and Black Stars skipper won the Ghana coach of the Year last season after guiding Asante Kotoko into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He has had spells with Eleven Wise, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, AshGold and Asante Kotoko.