According to reports, the Wolfsburg U19 forward is also attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray following his impressive season with the German club.

Charles-Jesaja Herrmann is son of former Ghana captain and current Asante Kotoko head coach Charles Akonnor.

The 1.90 tall striker was born in Germany and has represented his country of birth from U15 to U19 level – where he has three goals in seven caps.

The highly-rated forward also has the option to represent the same country as his father at senior level.

Jesaja has 12 goals and seven assists in 25 games for Wolfsburg U19 in all competitions this season and his contract runs until 2022.