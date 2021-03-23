The Black Stars are set to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Last week, Ghana coach CK Akonnor named a 29-man squad for the two games but his player selection became a matter of controversy.

A chunk of the local-based players were dropped, while others were relegated to a ‘B’ team that will be facing Uzbekistan in an international friendly.

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

One player whose inclusion has divided opinions is Kwame Afriyie Poku who plays for English fourth-tier side Colchester United.

Meanwhile, the exclusion of Ghana Premier League top-scorer Diawusie Taylor has also been criticised by a section of the public.

There were reports that some players were forced on Akonnor and that the Black Stars coach was not aware of some of the names in the final list.

However, reacting to this, the Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, said Akonnor selected every player in the final squad.

"CK Akonnor is aware of every player called and that includes Kwame Afriyie,” he told Oyerepa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Three meetings were held before the Black Stars list was released involving the Technical Director, Management Committee, technical team, and the international relations committee.”

The Black Stars will face South Africa on March 25, before hosting São Tomé and Principe four days later.