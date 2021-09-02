RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CK Akonnor collapsed when Gyan missed penalty against Uruguay – Kwabena Yeboah reveals

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah has disclosed that CK Akonnor “collapsed momentarily” when Asamoah Gyan missed his last-minute penalty kick against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

CK Akonnor collapsed when Gyan missed penalty against Uruguay – Kwabena Yeboah reveals
CK Akonnor collapsed when Gyan missed penalty against Uruguay – Kwabena Yeboah reveals

According to him, water had to be poured on Akonnor to get him to regain consciousness in the commentary box.

Recommended articles

Akonnor, who is currently the coach of the Black Stars, was on commentary duty when Ghana faced Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor
Black Stars coach CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

The biggest talking point in that game was Gyan’s last-minute penalty miss – with the striker fluffing his lines when the score was leveled at 1-1 – in extra-time.

Ghana subsequently suffered a heartbreaking exit from the tournament after a 4-2 defeat on penalties to the South Americans.

Kwabena Yeboah was running commentary for the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) on that day, with Akonnor being his co-commentator.

CK Akonnor
CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

“I remember I was running commentary on that match with CK Akonnor, now the manager of the side, and thank God we’ve been training to detach ourselves from our emotions when running commentary,” he said on Starr Chat on Starr FM.

“So I could not react but it was the following day I shed tears in my room. I remember when Gyan missed the penalty, CK Akonnor collapsed momentarily. Water had to be poured on him.

“As the summarizer, he was standing by and he started muttering some strange words that made no meaning. I don’t want to repeat some of them here.”

Despite failing to reach the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup, Ghana remains one of only three African teams to have reached the quarter-finals of the global showpiece.

See just how much money is in Asamoah Gyan's money box.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s £6m penthouse in Lisbon, the most expensive flat in Portugal

Photos: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s £6m penthouse in Lisbon, the most expensive flat in Portugal

Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted

Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape - police

Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged by police on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF