CK Akonnor collapsed when Gyan missed penalty against Uruguay – Kwabena Yeboah reveals

Akonnor, who is currently the coach of the Black Stars, was on commentary duty when Ghana faced Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa.

The biggest talking point in that game was Gyan’s last-minute penalty miss – with the striker fluffing his lines when the score was leveled at 1-1 – in extra-time.

Ghana subsequently suffered a heartbreaking exit from the tournament after a 4-2 defeat on penalties to the South Americans.

Kwabena Yeboah was running commentary for the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) on that day, with Akonnor being his co-commentator.

“I remember I was running commentary on that match with CK Akonnor, now the manager of the side, and thank God we’ve been training to detach ourselves from our emotions when running commentary,” he said on Starr Chat on Starr FM.

“So I could not react but it was the following day I shed tears in my room. I remember when Gyan missed the penalty, CK Akonnor collapsed momentarily. Water had to be poured on him.

“As the summarizer, he was standing by and he started muttering some strange words that made no meaning. I don’t want to repeat some of them here.”