The former Ghana captain on Friday, February 12, 2021 named a 32-man home based squad to move to camp on Monday to begin preparation for next month’s double header qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Speaking in an interview with GFA News on Friday, February 12, 2021, coach Akonnor says the move is to avoid a recurrence of the challenges in November last year.

"This is not the first time a national team coach is inviting home based players. For us, it has become necessary to do this because of the challenges we faced before the Ghana versus Sudan match when players were not able to come because of COVID-19 issues. coach Akonnor said

"We made some late call ups but travelling restrictions and quarantine issues made things difficult for us. So, management and the technical team thought it wise to do this by inviting a chunk of home players to move to camp to prepare for the games.

"We believe that once the time gets closer, we will look at the foreign players who are doing well and without issues of COVID-19 to join the players. With all this at stake, we (myself and the rest of the technical team) have been able to go around to look into what is going on with our clubs and I must commend our coaches for a good job done.

"The players have done so well and we believe that those we have selected are the best in the country. Hopefully when the foreign guys are able to come and join them, we will have a solid team to play South Africa and Sao Tome" Akonnor added.

Below is a list of the 32 home-based played invited:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)

Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Defensive Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otou (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)