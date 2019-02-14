Asante Kotoko defeated their Zambian counterparts 2-1 in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium via two first half goals from Kwame Bonsu and Emmanuel Gyamfi , before Rahim Osmanu got the visitors the consolation goal.

Felix Annan displayed perhaps his best performance in between the sticks for the Porcupine Warriors: He stopped a penalty and made several point-blank saves including a late minute acrobatic save to deny Zesco United the equalizer.

CK Akonnor who was sitting on tenterhooks at the latter part of the game has touted Felix Annan as undoubtedly the number one goalkeeper in the country, after his rescue mission handed his side all the three maximum points.

''Felix was brilliant and that's why he's there. He's No.1 in the country as far as goalkeeping in the country. No words to describe him. He helps the team a lot,'' Akunnor said in his post-match conference.

Asante Kotoko have lost one and won one of their two matches played thus far in the CAF Confederation Cup, which put them on the same points as their three group C opponents.