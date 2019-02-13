Kotoko dominated the first half and scored two goals in the process from Abdul Fatau and Emmanuel Gyamfi to givee the hosts 2-goal cushion heading into the half time break.

Sogne Yacouba was wasteful though he made two assists.

The Burkinabe beat his marker and did a pull out and Fatau who had missed an opportunity to put his side in the driving seat earlier on went for a long drive which took a deflection before entering into the net to give the Porcuine Warriors the lead in the 8th minute.

16 minutes later Sogne Yacouba used the outside of his boot to put Emmanuel Gyamfi through and the former Wa All Stars winger tapped in the ball to double Kotoko’s lead.

Before Kotoko made it two goals they had conceded a penalty from a miscalculated ball by Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and brought his opponent down. Felix Annan, however, saved the resultant penalty kick to deny Zesco United the equalizer.

Back from recess Yacouba who had wasted a goal mouth melee in the first half, fluffed another opportunity in the early exchanges.

And Zesco United against the run of play pulled one back through substitute Ghanaian born Rahim Osmamu in the 67th minute

The visitors took control of the game and they came close to scoring, but Felix Annan acrobatically saved the situation to deny a header from entering the net to the relief of the teeming Kumasi fans who turned up in their numbers.

Late into the game Kotoko were presented with an opportunity to restore their 2-goal advantage, but Kwame Bonsu had his header hit the side post.

Meanwhile Nkana FC also defeated Al Hilal in the other group C game.

Asante Kotoko lost 1-0 at Al Hilal in their first game of the campaign, while Zesco also defeated Nkana FC.