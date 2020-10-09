Swiss based goalkeeper Lawrence Ati- Zigi gets to start in post for Ghana. This would be Ati-Zigi’s first start for Ghana since June 2018. The Four-Two -Three-One system will see Brentford winger, Tarique Fosu and Gideon Mensah playing as full backs whiles Nicholas Opoku and Kassim Nuhu play in Central defence.

READ MORE: 6 memorable encounters between Ghana and Mali

Strasbourg player Alexander Djiku who has been impressive in training since his arrival, will partner Bernard Mensah in central midfield. Captain Andre Ayew and Eugene Ansah will operate on the flanks while Thomas Partey play in the hole behind Jordan Ayew.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm Turkish Time

5pm Ghana Time

Full line up:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Gideon Mensah, Tarique Fosu-Henry, Nicholas Opoku, Kassim Nuhu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Eugene Ansah.