The Stay At Home Challenge is the latest trend on social media as a means to minimise the boredom that comes with staying at home during this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Several football greats such as Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry have shared on their social media handles the tricks they are capable of displaying with toilet roll.

CK Akonnor who is currently the head coach of the Black Stars has shared his version of the Stay Home Challenge via his Twitter handle.

Akonnor managed to keep the toilet roll on his feet until he finally kicked it away to show how great he was as a footballer.

CK Akonnor in his playing days captained the Black Stars and also represented Ghana at different Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

The 46-year-old also became the first African to captain Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Football activities have been suspended in Ghana due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, his deputy coach David Duncan who also played at the highest level with Afienya and Great Olympics has posted on his Twitter page how good he can play with the toilet role to join the Stay At Home Challenge.